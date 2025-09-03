K Kavitha resigns from BRS

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

K Kavitha, former Minister and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), announced her decision to resign from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party and the MLC post on Wednesday, September 3. Kavitha clarified that she is not joining any other party.

The announcement comes a day after she was suspended from the party for her alleged anti-party activities. Before announcing the resignation, Kavitha launched a scathing attack against her cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar. She also cautioned her father, KCR and brother, KT Rama Rao (KTR), against trusting them. “They are tigers in the hide of sheep,” she said.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Jagruthi office, Kavitha brought up the Delhi liquor scam and said that she had been involved in social and political work after her release. “I looked at issues in the Gurukul schools and for the Backward Class reservation cause. I also spoke about the ongoing dispute between Telangana and Andhra owing to the Banakacherla lift irrigation project,” she said.

“I travelled across all districts with the BRS scarf around my neck. I took everyone along with me. I don't understand how anything I did is viewed as an anti-party activity.”

Referring to Harish Rao and J Santosh, she said, “Some people within the party are conspiring against me. I held my father’s little finger to understand how politics and political rebellion work. I learnt the cause of Telangana from him. When I spoke of Samajiga Telangana (social-justice Telangana), some people spread rumours that I am starting a party called Samajiga Telangana.”

She also accused her brother KTR, who is the working president of the BRS, of failing her. Kavitha said that he never responded to the conspiracy against her.

“I asked my brother before the letter leaked, ‘I am your sister. I am a woman. You are the working president. If people are conspiring against me, shouldn't you do something?’” Kavitha had earlier written a letter to KCR, following the party’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. Giving feedback on the party’s cadres, she wrote a six-page letter highlighting the flaws in the party’s functioning.