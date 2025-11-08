‘Jubilee Hills voters must choose BRS to avoid repeat of Secunderabad’: Harish Rao

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Just four days ahead of Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills bypoll, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Harish Rao told TNM that residents will vote for BRS if they don’t want a repeat of the Secunderabad Cantonment bypolls.

The BRS stalwart, who is also the Siddipet MLA, was addressing the media at the Somajiguda Press Club on Friday, November 7.

Harish spoke about how BRS’ chances of winning the Jubilee Hills bypoll are strong, considering the delay in pensions, the issue with fee reimbursement, the civic issues and other concerns plaguing the constituency. The polls are scheduled for November 11.

When asked about whether voters are likely to support the ruling party because it seems like a more pragmatic choice, Harish brought up the Secunderabad Cantonment. “Hukumat main Congress ki sarkar hain. (Congress is ruling the state). But they have lost control of the government,” he told TNM.