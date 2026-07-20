IPS trainee booked for sexual harassment of woman colleague at NPA in Hyderabad

A trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been booked by the Attapur police in Hyderabad after a fellow woman trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Shivarampally, accused him of sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation and digital abuse spanning nearly three weeks. The first information report (FIR) was registered on July 18 following the woman's complaint.

The accused has been identified as Uday Krishna Reddy, an IPS trainee at the academy. He has been charged with assault or criminal force against a woman, sexual harassment, voyeurism, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as well as violation of privacy and transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a 30-year-old IPS officer trainee, alleged that the accused had been harassing her since June 23, 2026, by sending sexually abusive WhatsApp messages, making derogatory remarks about her before fellow trainees and spreading false allegations that she was involved in a sexual relationship with another trainee.

The complaint states that the accused allegedly "pressuriz(ed) her to admit to such an alleged relationship" and referred to her using abusive words including "bitch" and "shameless". It further alleges that "through intimidation and blackmail, he forced the complainant to open and show him her personal messages."

The accused allegedly escalated the harassment in July by taking away the complainant's mobile phone to his room and forcing her to reveal its password.

The FIR further alleges that on July 8, the accused groped the complainant, attempted to touch her private parts, secretly recorded a private video without her knowledge or consent and later sent the video to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her. It also alleges that he attempted to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and degrading information about her.

The complaint further alleges that at around 9 pm on July 9, the accused "wrongfully restrained the complainant, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and didn't allow her to leave his room. Then, he threw 3 packets of condoms at her." It also states that he allegedly assaulted her again on July 10.

The complainant also alleged that the accused recorded a video of her without her consent and sent it to her husband in an attempt to blackmail her.

The alleged harassment began in late June and continued for several weeks, during which the accused allegedly sent sexually abusive messages and made derogatory remarks about the complainant before fellow trainees.

The accused had earlier served as a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. Assistant Commissioners of Police Syed Rafeeq and P Krishna Murthy have been named as the investigating officers in the case.