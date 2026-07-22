IPS probationer accused of sexual assault approaches Telangana HC, wants FIR quashed

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Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing a fellow probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. Uday had earlier served as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.

In his petition, the 30-year-old officer claimed that the criminal case stemmed from a failed personal relationship with the complainant and was filed as an act of vengeance after he refused to resume the relationship. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly.

According to the petition, Uday and the complainant, both IPS probationers, developed a romantic relationship during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and later at the SVPNPA. He claimed they intended to marry and that he had financially supported her during the relationship.

Uday alleged that their relationship soured after the complainant suspected him of being involved with another woman. He further alleged that although she later married an IAS officer, she continued to pursue him. After he declined to rekindle the relationship, she allegedly informed her husband that he was harassing her, he said.

Uday also alleged that he shared a video with the complainant's husband to establish that they had previously been in a consensual relationship. According to the petition, the woman then lodged a complaint with the National Police Academy before approaching the police. He argued that the allegations made in the FIR differed from those in the earlier complaint and that several key accusations had been added subsequently.

The FIR was registered by the Attapur police on July 18 based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS probationer, who accused the officer of sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation, and digital abuse over a period of nearly three weeks.

The FIR alleged that on July 8, the accused groped the complainant, attempted to touch her private parts, secretly recorded a private video without her knowledge or consent, and later sent the video to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her. It also alleged that he attempted to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and degrading information about her.

The complaint further alleges that at around 9 pm on July 9, Uday "wrongfully restrained the complainant, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and didn't allow her to leave his room. Then, he threw packets of condoms at her." It also stated that he allegedly assaulted her again on July 10.