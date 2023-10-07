India’s regional parties turning into family businesses: BJP prez JP Nadda in Telangana

Continuing the BJP’s attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, the party's national president JP Nadda on Friday, October 6, alleged that the BRS was a corrupt, "one-family party". He also indirectly attacked the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), by accusing the BRS of colluding with the “Razakar family.” He was referring to the former Muslim-run militia of Razakars under Nizam rule in erstwhile Hyderabad state, whom BJP leaders often conflate with the present-day AIMIM, frequently distorting Telangana's complicated history to criticise their political opponents in the state.

“Despite beginning as parties fighting for a regional cause, all parties in Telangana, including Congress and BRS, evolved into dynastic parties,” Nadda alleged. He also accused regional parties of turning into “family-run businesses'', while referring to several other parties from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh,Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

“The Congress as a national party has ignored regional aspirations. However, these regional parties which claim to fight for regional issues are quickly changing into family parties. Although Mehabooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party and the National Conference appear to be fighting for Kashmir, they are really just family parties. The same is true for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav in Bihar, the Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjabnot la, and the BRS of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana. BJP is the only significant political party that places no importance on family in its policies,” Nadda claimed.