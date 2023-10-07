India’s regional parties turning into family businesses: BJP prez JP Nadda in Telangana

Continuing the BJP’s attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, the party's national president JP Nadda on Friday, October 6, alleged that the BRS was a corrupt, "one-family party". He also indirectly attacked the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), by accusing the BRS of colluding with the “Razakar family.” He was referring to the former Muslim-run militia of Razakars under Nizam rule in erstwhile Hyderabad state, whom BJP leaders often conflate with the present-day AIMIM, frequently distorting Telangana's complicated history to criticise their political opponents in the state.
“Despite beginning as parties fighting for a regional cause, all parties in Telangana, including Congress and BRS, evolved into dynastic parties,” Nadda alleged. He also accused regional parties of turning into “family-run businesses'', while referring to several other parties from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh,Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
“The Congress as a national party has ignored regional aspirations. However, these regional parties which claim to fight for regional issues are quickly changing into family parties. Although Mehabooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party and the National Conference appear to be fighting for Kashmir, they are really just family parties. The same is true for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav in Bihar, the Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjabnot la, and the BRS of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana. BJP is the only significant political party that places no importance on family in its policies,” Nadda claimed.
He claimed that BJP has maintained consistency in this matter since its inception, in contrast to other parties that have adjusted their values and priorities for political gain and other factors.
“This party stands with ideologies and not families,” Nadda stated. However, it may be noted that BJP spokesperson NV Subhash in Telangana is the grandson of late Congress leader and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Similarly, Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP D Arvind is also the son of veteran Congress leader (and former Andhra Pradesh party chief), and ex-BRS MP D Srinivas.
Nadda also accused the BRS of being corrupt and said, “Today, are they collaborating with Razakars without any shame? I need not remind you of the atrocities that took place in Telangana under Razakars". He was referring to the militia formed around 1947 by Qasim Razvi, a failed lawyer and ex-president of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) from Latur (Maharashtra), in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad which Telangana was part of until it was disbanded in 1956.
The Razakars were formed by Razvi to fight for the Hyderabad state’s independence, as its last Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) decided to stay independent after the British left India in 1947. The state then had 16 districts, with eight in Telangana, five in Maharashtra and three in Karnataka. Moreover, an aspect the BJP has always ignored is the Communist Party of India-led peasant rebellion which gripped a good chunk of rural Telangana from 1946 onwards. The BJP was then non-existent and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was nowhere in the picture then.
The Hyderabad state was eventually annexed to India via Operation Polo, a military action on September 17, 1948. The BJP often alludes to Razakars to push anti-Muslim propaganda in present-day Telangana, while distorting the state’s history. The ruling BRS is often targeted by the BJP for its “friendly” relationship with the AIMIM. While the BRS and Owaisi’s AIMIM do not have a formal alliance, both sides are amicable with each other.
During Friday’s programme, Nadda also urged BJP workers in Hyderabad to promote the party’s achievements by highlighting the Union government’s welfare programmes. Nadda also highlighted investments in Telangana and the recent announcement of a turmeric board by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the need for the BJP to be in power in Telangana “for development of the state”.
Nadda repeated the catchphrase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and said, "By empowering different social groups, such as the poor, marginalised people, women, farmers, and Dalits, we were able to advance and make these marginalised populations our strength. On the other hand, Congress has been saying Garibi Hatao for several decades now, but in just five years we were able to alleviate 13.5 lakh people below poverty line. Even today, 1.9 crore (nearly half) of Telangana’s population is benefitting from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (free ration distribution scheme)."
He urged the youth of Telangana to question the BRS government, particularly regarding issues like question paper leaks, and vowed to fight against corruption.
BRS swept to power in the previous Assembly elections of 2018 with 88 seats, followed by Congress with 19 seats and TDP with 2. In Hyderabad, AIMIM won seven seats while BJP only managed to win one seat. Following a wave of defections following the election, BRS managed to increase its strength to 104 MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.