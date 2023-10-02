India’s first solar cycling track comes up in Hyderabad

It offers 3 dedicated lanes and is protected from both sides, making it totally safe for the cyclists. Inaugurating the track, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, said that while there are many cycling tracks around the globe, Hyderabad track is unique in its design and conception.

The track has 5 access points that provide amenities such as car and bicycle parking, food stalls, cycle repair and rental stations, first aid stations, rest areas, and state of-the-art signalling.

He said that 16,000 solar panels affixed to the roof of the track generate 16 MW power and it will cut down electricity costs to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). He said that 16 MW power translates to 32,000 street lights or 800 km of street lighting. It otherwise requires 52 acres of land to generate 16 MW.