Indians leaving India, none returning: Economist Sanjaya Baru at Hyderabad Literary Festival 2026

Noted economists Sanjaya Baru and Karthik Muralidharan on Sunday, January 25, spoke at the Hyderabad Literary Festival about the liberalisation of Indian economy and how that gave rise to migration and diaspora.

The session titled ‘Liberal Economy, Illiberal Polity’ discussed the history of Indian elite migrating to the United States (US), UK and other countries and how that has had an impact on India’s economy.

“If we were to especially consider the Telugu community, several Telugus migrated abroad after the visa policy in India was liberalised in the mid 1960s. Doctors from Andhra Medical College, Osmania and Gandhi hospitals migrated abroad,” said Sanjaya, adding that the migration has always been viewed as a great achievement by Indians living in India, when in fact, it is a concern.