Indian woman stabbed to death in US, police search on for ex-boyfriend who fled to India

Howard County Police said its detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment on January 3, where they discovered Nikitha’s body with stab wounds. Police believe she was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31, New Year’s Eve. Investigators said the inquiry remains ongoing and that no motive has been identified so far, a media release said.

Howard County police said an arrest warrant has been issued following the discovery, charging Arjun with both first- and second-degree murder. In a statement, the department said it is coordinating with US federal law enforcement agencies as efforts continue to locate and apprehend the suspect.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nikitha was a healthcare and data analytics professional, with a background spanning pharmacy, clinical research, health information technology and data management.

She held a master’s degree in Health Information Technology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, India. Her skills included data analytics, dashboard development, healthcare regulations such as HIPAA, and tools such as SQL, Tableau, Power BI and Python.

As per American law, first-degree murder involves premeditation, while second-degree murder applies to intentional killings without prior planning.

Notably, the United States and India have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, though such proceedings usually involve court reviews and diplomatic coordination, often extending over months.