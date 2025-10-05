Indian man shot dead in Texas during gas station robbery

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Pole Chandrashekar, a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad, was shot dead in Texas in the United States on Friday, October 3. The shooting reportedly occurred during a robbery attempt at a gas station where Chandrashekar was working part-time.
A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly killing a gas station employee in Fort Worth, Texas, according to . While the report doesn’t name Chandrashekar, it says that the employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene, fired at a vehicle, and tried to break into a residence before he was taken into custody.
Chandrashekhar was a Dalit man from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar. After completing his BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), he moved to the US in 2023 to pursue a Masters degree in Data Analytics from the University of North Texas. He had previously worked as a data analyst at American Express in Chennai. In the US, he had worked as a Senior Data Analyst at insurance company GEICO for about a year, until May 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Offering condolences to Chandrashekar’s family, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “The death of Pole Chandrashekar, a student from LB Nagar, in the shooting by assailants in America has caused me deep shock and grief. I pray to god that his soul may rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The government stands by Chandrashekar's family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring the body back to his hometown.”
The Consulate General of India, Houston, said they were assisting Chandrashekar’s family.
“Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them,” the CGI said.