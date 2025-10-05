Indian man shot dead in Texas during gas station robbery

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Pole Chandrashekar, a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad, was shot dead in Texas in the United States on Friday, October 3. The shooting reportedly occurred during a robbery attempt at a gas station where Chandrashekar was working part-time.

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly killing a gas station employee in Fort Worth, Texas, according to CBS News . While the report doesn’t name Chandrashekar, it says that the employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, fired at a vehicle, and tried to break into a residence before he was taken into custody.

Chandrashekhar was a Dalit man from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar. After completing his BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), he moved to the US in 2023 to pursue a Masters degree in Data Analytics from the University of North Texas. He had previously worked as a data analyst at American Express in Chennai. In the US, he had worked as a Senior Data Analyst at insurance company GEICO for about a year, until May 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.