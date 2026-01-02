Telangana

Indian man in Germany dies while trying to escape house fire on New Year’s Eve

Hruthik Reddy (25) from Telangana was trying to escape a fire in his apartment building in Magdeburg, Germany, on New Year’s Eve, by jumping out but did not survive the fall.
A 25-year-old man from Telangana, Thokala Hruthik Reddy, died in Germany on New Year's Eve while trying to escape a fire in his apartment. Hruthik was a native of Malkapur village of Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district, Telangana. 

Hruthik had moved to Germany in 2023 to pursue a Masters degree from the University of Europe for Applied Sciences. 

He died after suffering a head injury while jumping out of his apartment where a massive fire had erupted amid New Year celebrations, according to Deccan Chronicle

Hruthik was living in a fourth-floor apartment in Magdeburg, where the fire started, Eenadu reported. Escaping the fire, he descended to the third floor but with thick smoke and flames engulfing, he jumped from the third floor, suffered a head injury and died while being treated at a hospital. 

Hruthik completed his BTech in 2022 from the Vaagdevi College of Engineering in Warangal. He had reportedly made plans to visit his family soon during Sankranthi. 

Earlier in December 2025, another student from Jangaon died in a fire accident abroad. Sahaja Reddy Udumala (25), who had moved to the United States for higher studies in 2021, was a resident of Albany, New York. She died in a house fire accident that started when she was believed to have been asleep. 

