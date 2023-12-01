India Today - Axis My India predicts major Congress win in Telangana

India Today - Axis My India has predicted a win for the Congress in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, polling for which was held on Thursday, November 30. The poll survey predicted 63-73 seats, 34-44 seats for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), 4-8 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties respectively.

“My number is 80 plus, I know it will be higher than what the exit polls have predicted because I know the ground reality,” Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy told India Today on Friday, December 1. Revanth Reddy is one of the frontrunners to be the Chief Minister of Telangana if the Congress wins. A day earlier, on November 30, Revanth Reddy had asked Congress workers that they don't have to wait for December 3 to arrive and can start celebrating from 7 pm on November 30 itself.

It is worth noting that in 2018, India Today's Axis My India had predicted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) getting 79 to 91 seats, Congress to get 21-33, BJP getting 7 seats and AIMIM getting 3 seats. The exit poll was quite close to the actual results with BRS winning 88 constituencies, while Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, AIMIM and BJP winning 19, two, seven and one seat respectively.

Telangana concluded voting in its third election for its 119 member Assembly. While the BRS contested all the 119 seats, the Congress contested in 118, allocating one seat, Kothagudem, to its ally CPI. The BJP contested in 111 seats while the remaining seats were given to its ally, the Jana Sena Party. AIMIM contested from nine seats in Hyderabad.