In this term, Telangana BRS govt arrested 4 journalists, detained 40

In what can be termed as an attempt to intimidate the media, around 40 journalists across Telangana were detained by the police in January 2022, for their alleged unfavourable coverage of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

TNM’s report on the incident in January 2022 stated that the reporters alleged that they were subjected to harassment for their extensive coverage during the politically significant Huzurabad bye-election which took place in October 2021. The reporters alleged that they were questioned for nearly 12 hours about their ‘anti-KCR’ stance. “Why are you speaking against the government? Why are you so against the Chief Minister? – These were the questions they kept asking,” alleged Musham Srinivas, a reporter at Tolivelugu, a Telugu digital news channel.



Journalists in Telangana who covered the COVID-19 pandemic also had to face the brunt of the state machinery for showing the government in a poor light. “In Telangana, under review as one of the five states that goes to the polls, bulldozer policing was used to devastating effect on May 22, 2020 to raze to the ground the residence of V6 News Channel journalist Shanigarapu Parameshwar, who reported on the birthday party of MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy with 500 supporters in violation of the lockdown in Narayankhed, Telangana,” said the report.

The study by FSC pointed out that the ruling BRS has displayed an intolerance to free speech and clamped down on journalists and others expressing opinions on social media and YouTubers. “Authorities have stood by while right-wing extremists and vigilantes have assaulted journalists and anyone who speaks out. Trolls and online abusers threaten and intimidate journalists – especially women – with impunity,” the study observed.

Among the four other Indian states that would also be going to polls in November, Chhattisgarh has a total of 32 recorded incidents of attacks on free speech over the last five years, Madhya Pradesh has 24, Mizoram has 5 and Rajasthan has the most with 72.