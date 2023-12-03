In Pictures: Congress begins celebrations in Telangana

In a massive victory for Congress, the party has emerged victorious in Telangana for the first time since the state was formed in 2014. Out of 119 seats, Congress is leading in 64 seats, as of 3.20 pm according to Election Commission of India, while the BRS and BJP are trailing behind in 40 and 8 seats respectively. Meanwhile, AIMIM only managed to secure 6 seats. Congress began celebrations as soon as the party crossed the halfway mark of 60 seats. Visuals from the party office show workers celebrating by beating drums, bursting firecrackers and dancing. The workers also raised posters of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi and shouted slogans such as “bye bye KCR.”



The Congress had won 19 seats in 2014 and 21 seats in 2018. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had been trailing behind Telangana’s Congress president Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy. However, KCR was leading in Gajwel constituency. Since the state’s formation, BRS had remained in power with K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister.