In pics: Hyderabad's solidarity protest against police action in Jantar Mantar

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Around 250-300 students gathered outside Osmania University's Arts College in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 22, demanding the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and extending solidarity to protestors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protest is among a series of protests across the country slamming the BJP led Union government's for the NEET paper leaks and subsequent student suicides.

The protest at Osmania University was organised by Disha Students' Organisation and Naujawan Bharat Sabha. Leaders associated with the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) also participated in the protest.