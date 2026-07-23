Telangana

In pics: Hyderabad's solidarity protest against police action in Jantar Mantar

On Wednesday, July 22, 250-300 students gathered outside Osmania University's Arts College, demanding the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and extending solidarity to protestors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
A poster addressing Prime Minister Modi with the caption, "Stop counting melody, start counting your days.'
A poster addressing Prime Minister Modi with the caption, "Stop counting melody, start counting your days.'
Written by:
Anjana Meenakshi
Published on

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Around 250-300 students gathered outside Osmania University's Arts College in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 22, demanding the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and extending solidarity to protestors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protest is among a series of protests across the country slamming the BJP led Union government's for the NEET paper leaks and subsequent student suicides.

The protest at Osmania University was organised by Disha Students' Organisation and Naujawan Bharat Sabha. Leaders associated with the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) also participated in the protest.

A poster with a caption that reads, "One day education will wither away and only the minister will be left behind'. The poster also carries a caricature of Union Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
A poster with a caption that reads, "One day education will wither away and only the minister will be left behind'. The poster also carries a caricature of Union Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
A poster with a caption likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to General Dyer, the British man responsible for the Jallianwallah Bagh masaccre in 1919.
A poster with a caption likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to General Dyer, the British man responsible for the Jallianwallah Bagh masaccre in 1919.
A group of protestors holding placards and a copy of George Orwell's Animal Farm.
A group of protestors holding placards and a copy of George Orwell's Animal Farm.
One poster calling for the resignation of the education minister, another with the caption 'Hyderabaddies against injustice."
One poster calling for the resignation of the education minister, another with the caption 'Hyderabaddies against injustice."
All protestors outside Osmania University's Arts College.
All protestors outside Osmania University's Arts College.
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