In major rejig, 44 IAS, IFS, IPS Telangana officers given fresh postings

In a major rejig, 44 IAS, IFS, and IPS officers in Telangana were given new postings on Monday, June 24.

As per the orders, Sabyasachi Ghosh who was working as Principal Secretary to Government (Youth Services) has now been posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department. Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary of Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department. A Vani Prasad, who was working as Principal Secretary of Forest, Science & Technology Department, will now function as Principal Secretary of Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department.

Shailaja Ramaiyer has been posted as Principal Secretary of Endowments and Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts in the Industries & Commerce Department. Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary of the Planning Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. Syed All Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary of Energy Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.

C Sudharshan Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), has now been posted as Secretary of General Administration (Services & HRM).

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, who was the Transport Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary of Registration & Stamps. However, he will continue as the Transport Commissioner till K Ilambarathi takes charge.

Health, Medical & Special Secretary of Family Welfare Department, Soni Bala Devi, has been posted as Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose has been posted as Secretary of the Energy Department. Amrapali Katta will replace him as the GHMC Commissioner.

Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-Hyderabad, AV Ranganath, has been posted as Commissioner of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management of the GHMC.