In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, BLOs point to crushing workload, physical exhaustion

Before the enumeration began, she spent nearly two months assisting the pre-SIR mapping exercise in Telangana, matching existing voters with the 2002 electoral rolls to verify records. As the exercise enters its final stretch, the workload for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has intensified.

TNM spoke to a few BLOs in Telangana and Karnataka involved in the current phase of the SIR, which involves distributing, collecting and verifying enumeration forms. This phase

was scheduled to conclude on July 24 in Telangana and July 29 in Karnataka. Many BLOs said the timelines were unrealistic given the volume of work, and had called for an extension to complete the exercise. The ECI on July 15 revised the schedule and extended the house visit deadlines.

'Distributing forms was only half the work'

Assigned to a polling station in Hyderabad's Khairtabad Assembly constituency, Parveen is responsible for around 1,200 registered voters and their enumeration. She has already distributed forms to almost every household in her area, with only about 80 to 100 left.

"But that was only half the work," she says.

"With SIR ending in 10 days, I have to fill out many forms because people are unable to do it themselves. I know this community well, so identifying people wasn't the difficult part. But the work just stretches. I'm here until 11 at night on most days," Parveen told TNM on July 14.

Her phone rarely stops ringing.

"There are calls from people worried they'll lose their voter ID, people who don't understand the mapping process or those who don't have the required documents."

Parveen is assisted by four to five men residing in Baggikhana including the slum’s president Poorna Chandra, a local Congress leader.

“Some assistance from the government would be helpful. We all are helping Parveen how much ever possible but there has to be an extension for BLOs. A month’s time is hardly sufficient,” he remarks.

In Secunderabad constituency, sanitation assistant with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Anand Kumar along with two of his employees Sagar and Babu report similar experiences. At one home, they spend nearly 25 minutes patiently helping a couple fill out just two enumeration forms. “If it was a family of four people, it would take longer. Sometimes up to an hour,” Sagar remarks.

Shoukath, the resident they spoke to, plies them with many questions which Sagar patiently explains. It took a total of 25 minutes for Shoukath to fill out her form and that of her husband, Sadiq Ali.