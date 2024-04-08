IMD predicts light showers in Telangana, no respite for Hyderabad until April 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of Telangana until April 13, offering temporary relief from the scorching temperatures. The IMD expects temperatures to vary between 36 to 40 degree Celsius during the week.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in northern districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nizamabad. However, certain districts like Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal may continue to experience intense heat conditions, with the maximum temperature soaring up to 44 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies until April 10, with a decrease in temperatures. Light showers may be witnessed on April 11, offering a respite from the prolonged heatwave.

In Telangana, south eastern districts such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Nagarkunool, Bhadradri, Mahabubnagar had severe heat wave conditions for the past three days and all districts recorded 40 degree Celsius while Ramagundam recorded the highest average temperature of 42 degree Celsius.