If attacks continue, BRS will be forced to respond: KTR warns Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday, December 14, warned ruling Congress party that if attacks on BRS workers continue, the party would be forced to respond.

He visited Lingampally village in Tungaturthi constituency of Suryapet district and paid tributes to BRS worker Uppala Mallaiah, who was killed in an alleged attack by Congress activists recently.

KTR offered floral tributes to Mallaiah's portrait and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He handed over Rs 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance and assured the family of the party’s full support in all aspects.

Addressing a gathering, KTR stated that BRS ruled the state for 10 years but never resorted to such violent politics. He warned Congress leaders that days do not remain the same forever and advised them to abandon irresponsible politics and focus on people’s welfare.

He cautioned that if attacks on BRS workers continue, the party would be forced to respond, and such a situation could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Telangana, he said, never had a culture of political violence, and such practices must stop.

KTR ridiculed the Congress government for being so scared even of Sarpanch and Panchayat elections.

He questioned that if Congress had truly delivered "wonders" in the last two years, including loan waivers, houses, and ration cards as claimed, why was it so afraid of elections.

KTR said that if the 420 promises made by Congress had been fulfilled, people themselves would have celebrated the government.

Instead, fear of failures has pushed Congress leaders towards attacks and intimidation, he alleged.

He said that despite intimidation and attacks by the ruling Congress party, BRS has won nearly 50 percent of Sarpanch and Ward Member seats in the Panchayat elections.

He claimed that that people of Telangana are eagerly waiting for the return of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the chief minister.

KTR explained that although he wanted to visit the family immediately after the incident, he waited to avoid further tensions.

He assured that BRS would stand by its word and expressed confidence that BRS would return to power. Once the party forms the government again, one member of Mallaiah's family will be provided a government job, he promised.