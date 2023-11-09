I-T raids premises of Telangana Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Srinivas Reddy, also a businessman, was scheduled to file his election nomination on Thursday. The former MP had joined the Congress in July, a few months after he was suspended by the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for anti-party activities.

On Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy had claimed that I-T searches were likely against him, his family members, supporters, and other key Congress leaders in the district.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS had colluded to use central agencies to conduct raids on Congress leaders. He told media persons that these raids show that the Congress party is winning the elections in Telangana.

Srinivas Reddy, who is also co-chairman of the Congress campaign committee, said the party leaders will have to face difficult times in the next few days. The former MP asked the leaders not to worry over the raids.

On Wednesday, officials from the Election Commission of India, along with the police, conducted searches at the house of former minister and Congress candidate from Khammam Assembly constituency, Tummala Nageswara Rao. Nageswara Rao resigned from BRS recently to join the Congress party after he was denied a ticket to contest the Assembly polls. The state's incumbent transport minister P Ajay Kumar is seeking re-election as BRS candidate from Khammam.