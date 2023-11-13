I-T raids on kin of Telangana minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, top pharma officials

Income Tax (I-T) department officials raided the residences of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad on Monday, November 13. Officials searched the residence of Pradeep, a close relative of the minister who lives in an apartment in Gachibowli. Raids were also conducted at 15 locations including the residence of Kotla Narendra Reddy, said to be employed by the pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Labs.

At least 10 teams of I-T officials were engaged in searches since early morning on Monday at houses and offices of directors of pharma companies in and around Hyderabad including Nagulapally in RC Puram, Patelguda in Ameenpur and Gachibowli. Officials were checking records of financial transactions based on complaints of tax evasion, reports said

Officials also searched residences of some top executives of the pharma firms at My Home Bhooja, an upscale apartment in Gachibowli area.

Sabitha Reddy is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from the Maheshwaram constituency. The state Assembly elections for Telangana are scheduled for November 30.

The I-T Department had also conducted raids at Telangana Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence on Thursday. Reddy is a candidate for the state Assembly elections from Paleru constituency in Khammam district. The raids were conducted in Khammam at around 3 am amid tight security. The I-T officials seized the mobile phones of the employees before carrying out the searches.