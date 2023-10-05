‘I don’t care’, says TDP leader Balakrishna on Jr NTR’s silence over Naidu’s arrest

"I don’t care", was how Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and actor N Balakrishna reacted to the silence of popular actor Jr NT Rama Rao over the arrest of TDP national President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation case. Balakrishna, brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu and also father-in-law of Naidu’s son Lokesh, said he was not bothered if film personalities were not condemning Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. Jr NTR, a popular Tollywood actor, is nephew of Balakrishna. He has not yet reacted to Naidu’s arrest.

"I don’t care, bro, I don’t care," he said when asked to comment on Jr NTR, who is his nephew, not reacting to Naidu’s arrest. Naidu, who was arrested last month, remains in judicial custody. The actor politician was talking to media persons in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 4, after chairing a meeting of TDP leaders of Telangana.

Balayya, as Balakrishna is popularly known, declined to comment on the controversy surrounding Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Minister RK Roja. "It’s better to be silent. If we throw stones on mud, it will only spoil our clothes," he remarked. Roja, a former actress, had organised celebrations over Naidu’s arrest. She had also made objectionable comments about Naidu and his family members.