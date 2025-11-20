‘I decide the timeline’: Upasana Konidela on backlash to advising women to freeze their eggs

“I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate and thank you for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege that you all have been talking about,” Upasana said in response to the backlash.

She added, “Don’t forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments.” She further added, “And for all those sound employers out there—let’s work together to get more women into the workforce.”

In the post, she also asked, “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure? Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early? ”

In another post, Upasana said, “FACT CHECK: I married for love and companionship at 27—a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons, something I’ve always spoken about openly to encourage other women to explore their options. (For the record, it wasn’t at Apollo.) I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39.”

She added, “Throughout my journey, I have given equal importance to building my career and nurturing my marriage, because a happy, stable environment matters deeply when raising a family.” Upasana further wrote, “For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities—they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That's not privilege; it's my right!”

With IANS inputs