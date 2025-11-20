‘I decide the timeline’: Upasana Konidela on backlash to advising women to freeze their eggs

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Businesswoman Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is married to Telugu actor Ram Charan, has responded to the backlash she received online over a recent post advising women to freeze their eggs. Speaking at an event at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, Upasana had said freezing eggs allows women to focus on their careers without having to rush into marriage and having children when they aren't ready.
“Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early?” she asked in an X post on November 19.
Earlier, Upasana had shared a post about a recent interaction with students at IIT Hyderabad. At the event, Upasana said freezing their eggs was “the biggest insurance for women,” because it helps them decide when they want to get married and have kids on their own terms, allowing them to wait until they are financially independent.
“Do things that work the best for you,” she had said.
Many X users lashed out at her for advising women to focus on their career and not rush into marriage. Some of them also claimed that she was trying to promote egg freezing fertility services at her family’s Apollo Hospitals.
Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Apollo Hospitals.
Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, reacted to Upasana’s post and said he advises young entrepreneurs to marry and have kids in their 20s.
“I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again,” he said.
“I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate and thank you for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege that you all have been talking about,” Upasana said in response to the backlash.
She added, “Don’t forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments.” She further added, “And for all those sound employers out there—let’s work together to get more women into the workforce.”
In the post, she also asked, “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure? Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early? ”
In another post, Upasana said, “FACT CHECK: I married for love and companionship at 27—a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons, something I’ve always spoken about openly to encourage other women to explore their options. (For the record, it wasn’t at Apollo.) I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39.”
She added, “Throughout my journey, I have given equal importance to building my career and nurturing my marriage, because a happy, stable environment matters deeply when raising a family.” Upasana further wrote, “For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities—they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That's not privilege; it's my right!”
With IANS inputs