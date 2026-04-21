HYDRAA will be scrapped if BRS voted back to power: KCR​

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If voted back to power, Bharat Rashtra Samithi will scrap Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), said party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.​

Addressing a public meeting at Jagtial, he said scrapping HYDRAA will be the first file to be signed if BRS returns to power​

At the public meeting, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) formally inducted former minister T. Jeevan Reddy into the BRS and announced his appointment as party general secretary.​

The public meeting was organised to welcome Jeevan Reddy into BRS. Reddy recently quit the ruling Congress party.​

KCR lashed out at the Congress government for creating HYDRAA, which he called demolishing the houses of the poor.​

Opposing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Musi rejuvenation project, the former CM said, would not be opposed, but asked whether 10,000 houses should be demolished for it. He alleged that attempts are being made to grab lands in the name of Musi.​

The BRS chief alleged that the Congress government agreed to fix meters on agricultural motors to secure additional borrowings under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM). He claimed that when he was the Chief Minister, he was pressurised to agree to fic meters for agriculture motors, but he did not surrender.​

Stating that no one is happy under the Congress rule, KCR said the BRS should return to power. He gave a call to renew the task of rebuilding Telangana.​

Praising Jeevan Reddy, KCR said he was a model for many in politics. The BRS chief said, despite working on different political platforms, they had been good friends for the last 40-45 years.​

KCR said Jeevan Reddy joined BRS for the good future of Telangana. He cited surveys that Jeevan Reddy joining the BRS would also have an impact on other constituencies.​

The former CM came down heavily on Revanth Reddy for repeatedly wishing for his death.​

Listing out the progress achieved under the BRS rule, he alleged that the Congress government has not launched even a single new scheme.​

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