HYDRAA chief apologises to Telangana HC for absence amid contempt hearing

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday, December 5, offered an unconditional apology to the Telangana High Court for his absence during the previous hearing. The bench was hearing a contempt petition related to alleged violations of status quo orders concerning nearly seven acres of land abutting Bathukammakunta lake in Amberpet.

The bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao in the first week of November had summoned the Commissioner insisting that he should be present in person for the next hearing (November 27) to explain the changes to Bathukammakunta lake. On December 5, the Commissioner informed the court that he missed the November 27 hearing due to “official exigency,” stating that he had been required to travel to Bachupally following heavy rain and flooding. He said rescue work had to be undertaken without delay.

The Commissioner’s appearance before the court was made necessary under Form 1 of the Contempt of Court Rules, which orders a person charged with contempt (disobeying orders/scandalizing the court) to appear and explain their actions before the court.