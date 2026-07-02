Telangana

Hyderabad’s unemployment rate higher than Bengaluru, Chennai: Report

Among all south Indian cities with one million plus population, Madurai has the highest unemployment rate—11.6%.
An aerial, vertical shot shows the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge spanning across a calm, green lake in Hyderabad. The bridge features two large, sleek grey concrete pylons from which numerous white stay cables extend to support the multi-lane roadway. A few vehicles are visible on the bridge. In the background, a dense urban skyline rises behind lush green trees. Notable buildings include a distinctive glass dome structure nestled in the greenery, the curved facade of the ITC Kohenur hotel, and several modern, high-rise glass corporate towers under an overcast sky.
Representative imageWikimedia Commons/Mohammad Anees Qamar
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TNM Staff
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Hyderabad has the highest unemployment rates among major south Indian metro cities, according to a Union government report released on June 30, 2026. 

The report on Labour Market Dynamics in Million-plus Cities, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), includes profiles of 46 cities with a population of over a million as per the 2011 Census, based on various labour market indicators from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025. 

Hyderabad had an unemployment rate of 6.8%, way above Bengaluru (2.8%) and Chennai (4.4%). The report considered seven cities from south India – Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. 

Among all south Indian cities, Madurai had the highest unemployment rate of 11.6%, while Vijayawada performed similarly to Hyderabad at 6.9%. 

Across India, Patna had the highest unemployment rate of 20.9%. 

Unemployment in Delhi stood at 5.3%, Mumbai at 3.6% and Kolkata at 1.9%. 

The average unemployment rate across the 46 million-plus cities was 4.9%. 

When it came to the average number of hours people worked in a week, however, Hyderabad ranked higher than Bengaluru and Chennai at 49 hours. Vijayawada showed an average of 50.1 work hours in a week. 

Although the average monthly earnings of salaried employees in Hyderabad (Rs 31,153) was higher than the average of the 46 million-plus cities (Rs 28,808), it was still lower than Bengaluru (Rs 34,323), Mumbai (Rs 36,267), and Delhi (Rs 34,807). 

Across the 46 million-plus cities, the male labour force participation recorded was 75.9%, and for women it was 27.2%. 

While 53.5% of men reported desire to continue their education as the main reason for not being in the labour force, 68.7% of women cited “child care/personal commitments in home-making” as the main reason. 

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