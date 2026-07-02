Hyderabad’s unemployment rate higher than Bengaluru, Chennai: Report

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Hyderabad has the highest unemployment rates among major south Indian metro cities, according to a Union government report released on June 30, 2026.

The report on Labour Market Dynamics in Million-plus Cities, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), includes profiles of 46 cities with a population of over a million as per the 2011 Census, based on various labour market indicators from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025.

Hyderabad had an unemployment rate of 6.8%, way above Bengaluru (2.8%) and Chennai (4.4%). The report considered seven cities from south India – Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

Among all south Indian cities, Madurai had the highest unemployment rate of 11.6%, while Vijayawada performed similarly to Hyderabad at 6.9%.

Across India, Patna had the highest unemployment rate of 20.9%.

Unemployment in Delhi stood at 5.3%, Mumbai at 3.6% and Kolkata at 1.9%.

The average unemployment rate across the 46 million-plus cities was 4.9%.