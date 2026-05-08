Hyderabad’s Save KBR campaign and the anger against the Telangana government

Shrinking buffer zone

A major complaint from protesters has been the lack of a clear ESZ, a requirement under the Environment Protection Act 1986, to be set up around such parks to act as a buffer against unregulated construction.

They have been demanding that the government declare a 1-km ESZ as per Supreme Court directions for all protected forests, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries. The court had, however, modified its order later to allow some exceptions, including cases where the ESZ was already notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). However, this notification itself is under contention in KBR’s case.

The existing walkway that acts as a buffer has a width of 25 to 35 m. Kaajal said that while this itself is inadequate, activists have been fighting in court to stop the government from shrinking the ESZ further, to 3 – 29.8 m, and surround the park with flyovers and underpasses.

Major Sandeep Khurana, a former Army officer and member of the Save KBR campaign, said that since there was no notified ESZ till 2018, construction activity went on uninhibited around the park.

In 2015, the BRS government itself proposed a 25 to 35 m ESZ in line with the existing walkway, he said.

“The Union government’s own expert committee in 2016 called KBR ‘the only green lung of the city’. Then, the state government cut that buffer down to as little as 3 m – admittedly, on its own record, to save money on land acquisition for the SRDP project,” he said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo motu cognisance of the issue, and later asked the GHMC to wait for the MoEFCC’s final ESZ notification before proceeding with any tree-cutting.

In 2018, the state government put out a draft ESZ notification, where the buffer zone varied between 3 and 29.8 m in different locations along the park’s perimeter. There was backlash from protesters, who sent emails, postcards, and online petitions to the MoEFCC. The Ministry’s expert committee then ordered a public hearing to fix the ESZ.

However, in 2020, the MoEFCC notified the same final ESZ of 3-29.8 m. According to the Save KBR campaigners, the state government falsely claimed that a public hearing was held.

In 2021, this ESZ notification was challenged in the Telangana High Court, which resulted in the interim stay on tree-felling. Since then, petitioners say the government hasn’t provided any proof of a public hearing. With construction work resuming in March, the petitioners sought an urgent hearing and once again demanded proof of public consultation. However, the court did not stay construction activity this time.

Campaigners have alleged that the H-CITI project has been broken down into six smaller projects to minimise their scale and avoid an EIA and public hearings over the project itself, as per the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

Environmental justice activist and researcher Narasimha Reddy Donthi has said that the project had committed “brazen evasion” of environmental regulations through multiple narrow exemptions which can be “cumulatively destructive”.

Sandeep questioned the state government’s transparency under both BRS and Congress, noting that there was no publicly available Detailed Project Report (DPR) when it came to the expansion works.

“The current state government silently replaced the SRDP project with the H-CITI project. This removes the basis for reducing the ESZ to 3–29.8 m and warrants restoring it to 25–35 m. H-CITI has a different plan, design, footprint on ground, architecture and environmental impact,” he said.

Kaajal too argued that H-CITI is much bigger and potentially more destructive, but is being pushed through under the same alleged regulatory evasions attempted in the SRDP version.

The Save KBR campaign has demanded that the full DPR for all H-CITI projects around KBR Park be immediately placed in the public domain, and also asked the state government to produce verifiable proof of the public hearing before the High Court. They want a fresh ESZ recalibration overseen by the MoEFCC.

For many, the issue is not development itself, but its implementation. Aside from the scale of the H-CITI project, a deeper dispute over whether environmental laws and due process have been followed is being questioned.

Property owners to lose out

Apart from environmental costs, residents and property owners from the upscale neighbourhoods surrounding the park have also raised objections to the H-CITI project.

“Properties are losing anywhere from 100 to 1,000 sq yards as part of the H-CITI project surrounding KBR. My income depends largely on rent, and the uncertainty is already affecting tenants,” said V Sridhar, a consultant residing in Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills.

Anil Kumar, a property owner, said that the H-CITI project proposed by the Telangana government would affect a lot of commercial establishments. “I earn about Rs 5 lakh a month in rent, but a large chunk goes towards GST and EMIs. Thousands of crores worth of property as well as property owners will be impacted by the state government’s plans,” he said.

Both Sridhar and Anil are part of the KBR Park Road Widening Affected Owners Forum. Their concerns echo those of several commercial property owners in the area, where anxiety has intensified following the state government’s decision to push ahead with the H-CITI project.

“Several properties are going to lose lands. Take the Asian Spine Hospital in Journalist Colony, for instance. It will be left with no more than 50 yards. All our properties are in peril,” Sridhar told TNM.

He also pointed out that much of the public discourse has focused on high-profile properties. “Coverage has largely been about big names like actor-politician Balakrishna or Congress leader Jana Reddy. The plight of regular residents has been ignored,” he added.