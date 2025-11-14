Hyderabad’s major roads to be named after corporations like Google, Meta: CM Revanth

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he would name important roads in Hyderabad after corporations such as Google and Meta, speaking at a US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Delhi on Thursday, November 13.

“In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS Infosys Street,” Revanth said.

Telangana offers extraordinary opportunities to global investors, he said, addressing the annual conclave of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi, making a strong pitch for investment in Telangana and Hyderabad.

He told the participants that Hyderabad is located centrally, has no major security risks, has good weather, and a world-class infrastructure. “We are the gateway to the entire Indian market, and a major destination for Global Capability Centres. Come and invest in my state,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Listing the achievements of the Congress government in the last 23 months, Chief Minister Reddy said his biggest focus for the future includes economic empowerment of women, best education and skills and urban development,and making Hyderabad a world-class city, with the best amenities and highest quality of living.

Inviting top global academic institutions, Chief Minister Reddy said, “Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these Ivy League programs because of easier visa rules and lower costs.”

Pitching flagship projects such as Bharat Future City and River Musi rejuvenation, he said, “Bharat Future City will be India’s most developed, world-class city, in 30,000 acres. After rejuvenation, the Musi riverfront will match the experience of London, Tokyo, Dubai or Seoul. It will add a night economy cycle for the city.”

Besides explaining the projects to create a dry port and expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and radial roads, and manufacturing zone between RRR and Outer Ring Road (ORR), Chief Minister Reddy said that Telangana is aiming to becoming the global answer to the China +1 alternative.