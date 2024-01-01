Hyderabad’s Grand Hotel staff beat up family after quarrel over biryani

A family including two women who went to have dinner at the popular Grand Hotel in Abids, Hyderabad on New Year’s eve, were attacked by its staff over an argument over the food’s quality. A video of the incident shows the attackers brutally assaulting the victims using sticks and chairs.

The complainants alleged that the staff got aggressive and attacked after they complained about the meat in their biryani being undercooked. The Abids police have registered a case in this regard following a complaint by Sumit Singh.

In his complaint Sumit Singh said that his family had ordered Mutton biryani but they were served undercooked meat. When asked to replace their food, he alleged that the staff reheated the same meal and served it again.

When the complainant and his family refused to pay for the food, the staff members assaulted and abused them, he said.