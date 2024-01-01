Hyderabad’s Grand Hotel staff beat up family after quarrel over biryani
A family including two women who went to have dinner at the popular Grand Hotel in Abids, Hyderabad on New Year’s eve, were attacked by its staff over an argument over the food’s quality. A video of the incident shows the attackers brutally assaulting the victims using sticks and chairs.
The complainants alleged that the staff got aggressive and attacked after they complained about the meat in their biryani being undercooked. The Abids police have registered a case in this regard following a complaint by Sumit Singh.
In his complaint Sumit Singh said that his family had ordered Mutton biryani but they were served undercooked meat. When asked to replace their food, he alleged that the staff reheated the same meal and served it again.
When the complainant and his family refused to pay for the food, the staff members assaulted and abused them, he said.
A FIR been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A similar incident took place recently in in Panjagutta where the staff had attacked a customer, leading to his death. The victim Mohammed Liyaqat and the staff at the restaurant got into an argument over curd not being served.
Grand Hotel is one of the oldest and most popular biryani outlets in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, soon after the video of the incident went viral, a recording of a purported phone call between controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh and an Abids police officer emerged. In the conversation, Goshamahal legislator, who is infamous for his communal hate speeches, is heard telling the police officer that he wants the restaurant shut down. “If it opens tomorrow, I’ll burn it down myself,” the voice said, abusing the hotel staff and owners for assaulting women.