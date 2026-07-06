Hyderabad’s Avanthi School of Business, three other colleges to be shut down in Telangana

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Four educational institutions in Telangana were shut down by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. Of these, one is an engineering college while the remaining three are management colleges. The students currently studying in these colleges will be allowed to complete their degrees here.

Avanthi school of business management in Hyderabad, Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology in Medak district, National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) in Rangareddy district and Sana PG College MBA in Nalgonda district were shut down by AICTE, India’s technical education regulator.

Across the country, 58 colleges were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year by AICTE.

Speaking to TNM, Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy said that the primary reason for shutting down these institutions was the low enrollment rate.

“For the current academic year, no new admissions will be permitted. But students already admitted to these institutions will be allowed to finish their courses and get their degree. After the existing students enrolled in the institution finish studying, the colleges will have to shut down,” Prof Balakista told TNM.

Progressive closure of institutions is permitted under the All India Council for Technical Education (Grant of Approvals for Technical Education) Regulations. It is a gradual shutdown of a technical college or course. The institute cannot admit new first-year students. However, the students already enrolled can finish their studies.

Among the 58 institutions shut down, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of closures, with 12 each, followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight, and Telangana and Punjab with four each.

Three colleges each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, two each in Gujarat, Karnataka,and Tamil Nadu were also closed.