Hyderabad’s Alpha hotel shut by GHMC for flouting food safety rules

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Food Safety Wing on Sunday, September 17 temporarily closed the popular Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad after carrying out an inspection. The inspection had revealed several hygiene violations.

Suspecting contamination, the team of Food Safety Officers collected food samples and sent them to the State Food Laboratory, Nacharam for analysis. The GHMC has stated that further action would be based on the laboratory report.

The inspection was conducted following concerns of the food safety in the popular bakery and biryani joint. A day earlier, Mohammad Zamaluddin, a resident of Tank Bund, fell sick after eating breakfast at Alpha Hotel. He later filed a complaint with the Market police station. A case was registered under Sections 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the inspection on Sunday, officers noted that the hotel management had not taken any corrective measures to maintain hygienic conditions.

A case will also be filed before the Additional Collector of Hyderabad District for imposing a penalty on the hotel management for improper maintenance of hygiene, according to the GHMC.