Hyderabad woman kidnaps TV anchor to marry him, arrested

A businesswoman who allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping of a television channel anchor to force him to marry her has been arrested in Hyderabad, on Thursday, February 23. According to the police, Pranav, an IT employee who works part-time as an anchor on a Telugu TV channel, was kidnapped in the Uppal area on the night of February 10. He managed to escape the next day and lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered at Uppal police station under the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

The police took up the investigation which led to Trishna’s arrest. According to the police, she admitted that she had him kidnapped as she wanted to marry him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Purshottam Reddy said the accused Bhogireddy Trishna who runs a digital marketing business, had seen Pranav’s photograph and details on a matrimonial website two years ago. As someone had created a fake ID with Pranav’s photograph, she called him to alert him.

Police said Pranav had subsequently lodged a complaint with the police about his profile and photograph being misused. The woman then developed an interest in Pranav and wanted to marry him, but Pranav did not show any interest. Trishna then had a GPS device installed secretly in Pranav’s car to track his movements.

She allegedly hired four people, who kidnapped him on February 10, when he was returning home from work. He was taken to her office where he was kept in a room.

ACP Purushottam told the media that Trishna had been arrested and the four persons who kidnapped Pranav were absconding.