Hyderabad woman dies days after tubectomy, family alleges botched surgery

According to the FIR registered by Kalapather police based on Abdul’s complaint, Reshma was discharged from Sakina Hospital on December 18 after the tubectomy. A few days later, she fell sick and started to vomit severely. When the couple went back to Sakina Hospital on December 24, Abdul alleged that the hospital did not respond properly, and sent her away without placing her under observation. He then took Reshma to Sri Sai Ram Diagnostics at Shadnagar, where the doctors informed them that instead of a tubectomy, her small intestine had been cut. However, Kalapathar Inspector of Police Station P Dali Naidu said that the hospital did not communicate these observations in writing.

Abdul said he then admitted Reshma at Owaisi Hospital on December 26 for further treatment. “The doctors at Owaisi Hospital told Abdul that they can raise a complaint regarding a botched surgery, following which Abdul questioned the Sakina Hospital management,” Javeed, Abdul’s elder brother, told TNM. He added that when Reshma was taken to Sakina Hospital for a second time, no observations were recorded but the couple was charged Rs 3,500.

“Abdul works as a scrap collector. Someone suggested to him that Sakina Hospital charges around Rs 25,000 for the family planning operation, compared to the Rs 50,000 charged by another hospital in Shadnagar, which is why he chose to go there,” Javed said. “He did not receive any clear information from the Sakina Hospital management about how serious her condition was when they went back the second time. When Reshma was undergoing treatment at Owaisi Hospital, they even accepted their mistake and offered him Rs 2.5 lakh when he questioned them about her situation and offered to cover any medical expenses,” he alleged. Reshma passed away on January 1 while undergoing treatment at Owaisi Hospital.