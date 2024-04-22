Hyderabad: Woman cop suspended for hugging BJP candidate Madhavi Latha during campaign

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police was suspended for hugging Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate K Madhavi Latha on Monday, April 22. In a video, widely circulated on social media, Uma Devi, ASI at Saidabad Police Station was seen shaking hands with Madhavi Latha and hugging her in uniform.

According to reports, the police officer was on duty when the BJP leader was campaigning in an area under the limits of Saidabad Police Station.

Subsequently Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivas Reddy, suspended the police officer for violating the Model Code of Conduct.