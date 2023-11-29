Hyderabad voters get targeted messages from parties seeking votes

Hours before the silent period set in for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, several voters in Hyderabad received messages on WhatsApp or SMS, asking them to vote for their local candidate. They were targeted specifically to the voter, mentioning their name, voter ID, and polling booth, while appealing to them to vote for a particular candidate of a particular party. Similar messages were received by multiple voters in Hyderabad across constituencies and from candidates of different parties.

These details themselves do not constitute a privacy violation – electoral rolls with these exact details are put out by the Election Commission of India months before the polling date. As the electoral rolls also mention voters’ house numbers, it enables party workers to show up at voters’ doorstep to canvas for votes. But the concerning aspect here is how the candidates managed to find the phone numbers of their constituents and mapped them to their voter IDs, since unlike Aadhaar, voter IDs are not linked to the individuals’ phone numbers.

Santhosh (name changed), a Hyderabad resident who votes in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, received an SMS with his EPIC (voter ID) details on the afternoon of Monday, November 28, from the local BJP candidate Ganesh Narayan. “Let’s Vote for Nation! VOTE FOR BJP! Vote for LOTUS. Vote for Sriganesh N,” the broadcast message said, and mentioned the date and time of polling on November 30.