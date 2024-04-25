Hyderabad University fines six students for organising Palestine solidarity march

University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday, April 23 has punished six students for organising a solidarity march for Palestine, which was held in October 2023 under the banner ‘UoH for Palestine’. An order issued by the office of the registrar imposed a fine on the students and stated that the organiser of the protest was not registered with the university. It added that the event was conducted without prior permission.



Reacting to the order, a student on the request of anonymity said the solidarity march was organised beyond political affiliations and that many students had shown interest. “That’s why we decided to name the march as UoH for Palestine. Political groups operate their own study circles without permission or registration. Festivals under the banners ‘UoH Ganesh Chaturthi’ were organised, but only the Palestine march was considered to be flouting norms.”

The order stated that an extensive proctorial inquiry was conducted and the University decided to impose a fine of Rs 1000 on the six students. It said the amount had to be paid within ten days. Among six students, two belong to Student Federation of India (SFI), two students are affiliated to Fraternity Movement, one student from National Student Union of India (NSUI) and one from Muslim Student Federation (MSF).

A warning was also issued stating, “Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any acts of indiscipline, would have serious repercussions on their academic career with strong disciplinary action.”

On October 27, 2023, students of UoH marched towards the South Gate to express their support for the people of Palestine under the banner ‘UoH for Palestine’. Students alleged that the security personnel of the university intervened, physically restrained the students, and tore down solidarity posters.