Hyderabad: Two, including minor, held for sexual assault of 16-yr-old

Cyberabad police have arrested two individuals, including a minor boy, for the abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl. Police were also on the lookout for another minor boy involved in the case.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing by her mother on February 17. She said that her daughter, who lived in Puppalaguda with her grandmother for her studies, had left for school the previous day around 8.30 am and did not return home.

On the morning of February 18, the Narsingi police traced her to a double-bedroom housing complex in Chengicherla.

According to the police, on February 7, the girl went to the Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Talab Katta. They stayed in contact over the phone.

On February 16, she went to the Madina area to meet him without informing her family members. They spent time around the Charminar. At night, the minor boy and his two friends, including another minor boy, all residents of Talab Katta, allegedly took her in an auto to the Chengicherla double-bedroom housing complex and threatened her with a knife. They allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and assaulted her physically and sexually.

The Narsingi police apprehended the accused and one of the minors, and produced the duo before the court. The other minor boy involved in the crime is absconding.

Police said the accused was previously involved in several cases, including robbery, theft, and bodily offence in various police stations, and a suspect sheet was being maintained in Rein Bazar Police Station.

The Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that in this case, the victim and all the accused persons belong to the same community.