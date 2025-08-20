Hyderabad: Two electrocuted, one critically injured while transporting Ganesh idol

In a tragic incident, two individuals died from electrocution and a third was critically injured while transporting a Ganesh idol in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, August 19.

Police and witnesses report that a 22-foot Ganesh idol, being transported on a tractor-trolley from Laxmi Nagar (Jalpally) toward Puranapul, came into dangerous proximity with a 33 kV high-tension power line around 1 am near the Royal Sea Hotel. According to reports, the top of the idol reportedly neared the power line, triggering an electric shock that led to the collapse of those inside the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Tony (19), the tractor’s driver and Vikas (21). Another individual, Akhil (23), was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Police added that about 15 youths from Chandrapuram were part of the procession, but only the three victims were affected after the jolt.

TGSPDCL officials, after inspecting the site, denied any direct negligence. They confirmed the 33 kV line was mounted roughly 23 feet above the road without sagging or snapping. However, they suggested that an induction shock might have been the trigger.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and await forensic and autopsy reports for conclusive findings.