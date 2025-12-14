Hyderabad turns into a sea of fans for Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Traffic came to a standstill from Hyderabad’s Habsiguda junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal from around 4 pm on Saturday, December 13, as thousands of fans made their way to see international football star Lionel Messi during his GOAT Tour stop in the city.

The Argentine icon arrived in Hyderabad in the evening and reached the stadium at around 7.55 pm. The Hyderabad event stood in sharp contrast to the previous stop of the tour in Kolkata, where fans at the Salt Lake Stadium had expressed anger after what was billed as a two-hour programme ended in just 30 minutes. Disappointed fans were seen hurling bottles and damaging chairs after paying large sums to attend the event. In contrast, the Hyderabad event concluded smoothly without any hassles.

One of the moments that quickly went viral from the Hyderabad stop was Messi playing football alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a sight that drew considerable amusement on social media.

Fans from abroad also flew in to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.