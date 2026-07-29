Hyderabad trainee IPS officer arrested following complaint of sexual assault

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Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy was arrested by the Hyderabad police’s women’s safety wing on Tuesday, July 28 in connection with a sexual harassment case lodged by a fellow probationary officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

The complaint was initially registered at the Attapur police station before the investigation was handed over to the women’s safety wing’s She Teams.

According to The Hindu, Uday allegedly attempted to evade arrest by switching off his mobile phones and also resisted police while being taken into custody. The arrest comes days after reports that Uday had allegedly attempted to end his life and was admitted to a private hospital in SR Nagar for treatment.

A week ago on July 21, Uday had approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. He had claimed that the criminal case stemmed from a failed personal relationship with the complainant and was filed as an act of vengeance after he refused to resume the relationship.

The FIR in question was registered by the Attapur police on July 18 based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS probationer, who accused the officer of sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation, and digital abuse over a period of nearly three weeks.

The FIR alleged that on July 8, the accused groped the complainant, attempted to touch her private parts, secretly recorded a private video without her knowledge, and later sent the video to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her. It also alleged that he attempted to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and degrading information about her.

The complaint alleges that at around 9 pm on July 9, Uday "wrongfully restrained the complainant, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and didn't allow her to leave his room.” It also accuses him of throwing packets of condoms at her and another assault on July 10.