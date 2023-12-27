Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 27, in the city, in view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the police, the Vice President would arrive at the Begumpet airport and proceed to AV College near Hussain Sagar. As the VP will be taking the route of PNT junction, Begumpet flyover, Monappa junction, Raj Bhavan, VV statue, Necklace rotary, Telugu Thalli and Secretariat, the traffic will be either halted or diverted on these roads for security reasons, the advisory read.

The Hyderabad police urged motorists to plan their commute based on the advisory and avoid being caught in traffic.