Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 27, in the city, in view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit.
According to the traffic advisory issued by the police, the Vice President would arrive at the Begumpet airport and proceed to AV College near Hussain Sagar. As the VP will be taking the route of PNT junction, Begumpet flyover, Monappa junction, Raj Bhavan, VV statue, Necklace rotary, Telugu Thalli and Secretariat, the traffic will be either halted or diverted on these roads for security reasons, the advisory read.
The Hyderabad police urged motorists to plan their commute based on the advisory and avoid being caught in traffic.
The VP is visiting Hyderabad to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy who served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Court. He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra. A special poster cover will be released by the VP to mark the anniversary.
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with the officials to discuss security and other arrangements, earlier on Saturday. This is the maiden visit of VP Jaideep Dhankar to the city. The police have been directed to honour him with a police band and guard of honour by the police contingent.