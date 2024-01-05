Hyderabad toddler killed after school bus runs over her

In a tragic incident, a 19-month-old child was crushed to death by a school bus in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 4. The toddler, identified as Jewel Anna Midhu, was with her father Midhun and grandmother to see her elder brother George Midhun off to school. The incident occurred at Ravindra Nagar in Habsiguda area under the limits of Osmania University police station.

According to the police, Midhun was talking to the bus driver when Jewel Anna, who was with her grandmother, suddenly started running towards her father. As per reports , the child, while running, hit the front tyre and fell down, which the driver who had already started the bus did not notice. She died as she came under the rear tyre of the bus.

The girl’s family members have accused the bus driver of being negligent, resulting in the baby's death. Based on a complaint filed by the family, the driver has been booked under section 304A (negligence causing death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and taken into police custody.