Hyderabad: Three injured in Ferrari crash in Jubilee Hills

At least three people were injured as the driver of a Ferrari car lost control of the vehicle in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Sunday, February 22. Police said the car was being driven by a businessman named Kranthi Reddy.

The incident occurred on Road No. 45 near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Preliminary investigation showed that a brake and engine malfunction led to the crash. The transport authorities were conducting an inspection.

Police said that the man behind the wheel, Kranthi Reddy, tested negative for alcohol. He was on his way from Kondapur to Jubilee Hills to attend a wedding, and was allegedly driving at a high speed.

The Ferrari is registered in the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy.

The Ferrari car, said to be worth Rs 3.5- 4 crore, lost control and hit an electric pole on the divider before ramming into a car coming from the opposite direction. A few cars and other vehicles behind the car hit by the Ferrari were also damaged in the collision.

Three persons sustained injuries in the accident, which led to a huge traffic jam on the busy road.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

The traffic police diverted traffic on the stretch for some time and later cleared the jam.

Jubilee Hills Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.