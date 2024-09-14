Hyderabad: Telangana govt invites transgender persons to work as traffic volunteers

The Telangana government has decided to recruit transgender people to work as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 13, directed officials to provide required training in traffic management to interested candidates adding that a monthly stipend would be provided to them.

CM Revanth also asked officials to arrange special uniforms for transgender people who will be serving as traffic volunteers. The move to hire trans people as volunteers also comes amid increasing traffic congestion in Greater Hyderabad.