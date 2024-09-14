Hyderabad: Telangana govt invites transgender persons to work as traffic volunteers

The Telangana government has decided to recruit transgender people to work as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 13, directed officials to provide required training in traffic management to interested candidates adding that a monthly stipend would be provided to them.
CM Revanth also asked officials to arrange special uniforms for transgender people who will be serving as traffic volunteers. The move to hire trans people as volunteers also comes amid increasing traffic congestion in Greater Hyderabad.
In July, Cyberabad Police with the support of IT companies launched an initiative titled ‘Traffic Marshals’ to facilitate smooth traffic flow in Cyberabad, especially in the IT corridor. The Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with the Cyberabad traffic police launched the first set of 83 traffic marshals in the IT corridor and other parts of Cyberabad. The marshals are paid by the IT companies and trained and deployed by the police department.
Revanth Reddy, who presided over a review meeting of the Municipal Administration department, also inquired about the progress in the works for the development of roads and footpaths and sanitation in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).