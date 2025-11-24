Hyderabad teen dies after botched piles surgery by alleged quack

A 17-year-old boy in Hyderabad suffering from piles died after an alleged botched surgery by a quack named Sahil who was running a piles clinic, his family has alleged.

Tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar as the boy’s family members staged a protest outside Saida Piles Clinic with his dead body on Saturday, November 22. Police have booked the accused for causing death by negligence.

The victim was a second-year Intermediate student from Mallapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The teenager was first taken to Saida Piles Clinic on November 11, where the alleged quack Sahil urged him to undergo surgery, The Times of India reported.

Following the surgery, the boy reportedly developed complications that included heavy bleeding, requiring him to visit the clinic often.

As his condition worsened on November 21, the victim was shifted to two different private hospitals.

Finally, on November 22, he was taken to the government-aided Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital. However, the teenager was declared dead on arrival.

A police case has been registered against the clinic and Sahil under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), The Times of India reported.

Angered by the boy’s death, agitated relatives staged a protest outside

Saida Piles Clinic questioning how the Hayathnagar police and other authorities allowed these illegal clinics to run under their jurisdiction. The clinic is located right near the police station.