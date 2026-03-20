Hyderabad surrogacy racket: ED attaches 50 immovable properties worth Rs 29.76 crore

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The Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on March 10 provisionally attached 50 immovable properties worth Rs 29.76 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with an illegal surrogacy racket.

The case involving Dr Namratha, who operated under the name of Universal Srusthi Fertility & Research Centre in the city was accused of violating the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. Namratha, the biological parents and five others were arrested on July 27, 2025 for cheating a Hyderabad-based couple by promising them a child through surrogacy but handing them a baby who is not biologically theirs.

The attached assets include land parcels, flats, and a hospital registered in the names of Dr Namratha and her sons. Authorities estimate the current market value of these properties to be around ₹50 crore.

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Gopalapuram Police Station in Hyderabad, which alleged fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, illegal surrogacy, and child trafficking. Investigators found that the accused allegedly ran a racket supplying newborn babies to childless couples under the guise of surrogacy arrangements.