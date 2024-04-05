Hyderabad stadium’s power restored ahead of IPL match amid unpaid dues of Rs 3 crore

Following a local court's intervention, the Uppal stadium management received a notice from TSSPDCL, urging the HCA to immediately pay half of the outstanding amount, totaling Rs 1.63 crore. The court also directed the electricity department to reconnect the power supply upon successful payment of this initial instalment.

The remaining dues are to be settled in two instalments of 25% each within two months, with the second payment due by the end of April and the final payment by the end of May. The HCA was granted an additional day to clear the dues, resulting in the temporary restoration of power to the stadium by TSSPDCL later that night.

The dispute between TSSPDCL and HCA dates back to 2015, with TSSPDCL accusing HCA of energy theft. TSSPDCL has presented a pending bill request amounting to Rs 3.05 crore, comprising Rs 1.41 crore in dues and an additional Rs 1.63 crore in surcharges.