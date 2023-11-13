Hyderabad: Nine die of smoke inhalation in building fire in Nampally

Nine persons were killed in a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Hyderabad at 9.35 am on Monday, November 13. The fire, which broke out in a garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents. The incident occurred in a six-storeyed building in the Bazar Ghat area of Nampally.

Four fire tenders doused the flames and fire department officials rescued 21 individuals who were trapped in the building. Three people who sustained injuries were shifted to hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarlu told the media that preliminary investigation showed that the deaths were due to suffocation as the smoke engulfed the upper floors.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the fire started from a car that was being repaired in the garage on the ground floor of the building. “Within a few seconds, the fire spread to the upper floors. A few families living on the second, third, and fourth floors were trapped,” he said.

Local residents said the presence of chemicals stored in drums in the garage led to the fire spreading rapidly. Ramesh Jaiswal, the building owner, is currently absconding.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) offered condolences to the families of the victims. He also ordered officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured and to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents.

Another fire broke out at a shop near Lalitha Hospital in the city’s Kothapet area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.