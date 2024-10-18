Hyderabad: Senior citizen dies after being attacked by biker for asking him to drive slow

Two weeks after he was attacked by a motorist, a senior citizen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Alwal near Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old G Anjeneyulu. The accused, identified as Deepak, allegedly assaulted the elderly man after he was irked when he was advised to drive with caution.
On September 30, Anjaneyulu was crossing a busy road when Deepak’s bike zipped past him. He advised him to drive slower seeing the rash and negligent driving. This caution led to the violent reaction from the motorist.
CCTV footage showed Deepak, who was accompanied by a woman on his bike, becoming enraged by Anjaneyulu’s advice. He parked his bike, approached the elderly man, and assaulted him. According to reports, this caused Anjaneyulu to fall to the ground, leading to a severe head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but passed away on October 15, Tuesday night.
“Deepak pushed the victim to the ground with force. After the victim was shifted to the hospital, it was found that there was internal bleeding in his head,” Times of India quoted Alwal inspector Rahul Dev as saying.
The victim’s son lodged a complaint with the Alwal Police, who registered a criminal case. Initially, the police did not have details about the assailant, but combed through CCTV footage and traced him with the help of the bike’s registration number. Deepak was arrested and charged under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
“My father was returning home at 8 pm when the attack took place. While crossing the road, my father asked the accused to ride his bike carefully. Immediately, he came and attacked my father,” TOI quoted G Praveen, the son of the victim, as saying.
The police reportedly presented the accused in court and subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.