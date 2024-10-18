Hyderabad: Senior citizen dies after being attacked by biker for asking him to drive slow

Two weeks after he was attacked by a motorist, a senior citizen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Alwal near Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old G Anjeneyulu. The accused, identified as Deepak, allegedly assaulted the elderly man after he was irked when he was advised to drive with caution.

On September 30, Anjaneyulu was crossing a busy road when Deepak’s bike zipped past him. He advised him to drive slower seeing the rash and negligent driving. This caution led to the violent reaction from the motorist.

CCTV footage showed Deepak, who was accompanied by a woman on his bike, becoming enraged by Anjaneyulu’s advice. He parked his bike, approached the elderly man, and assaulted him. According to reports, this caused Anjaneyulu to fall to the ground, leading to a severe head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but passed away on October 15, Tuesday night.