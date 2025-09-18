Hyderabad school student suffers testicle injury in ‘birthday bumps’ ritual, FIR filed

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Class 9 student of Delhi Public School in Nacharam, Hyderabad, sustained serious injuries after his classmates kicked him during a so-called ‘birthday bumps’ ritual. The boy suffered bleeding and damage to his testicles, requiring surgery, according to a complaint filed by his mother. While the incident took place last month, it came to light recently after the police registered an FIR.

‘Birthday bumps’ is a practice among young children where the person celebrating the birthday is lifted into the air by holding his arms and legs, while others take turns kicking him, usually on the back.

The incident took place on August 29, when the 14-year-old went to school on his birthday. In her complaint, the mother alleged that a group of classmates lifted her son and kicked him repeatedly as part of the birthday practice. One boy allegedly kneed him in the testicles, while four others egged him on.

The victim suffered bleeding and pain in his testicles following which he approached the school’s Vice-Principal. After his mother was informed about it, she rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed serious damage to his testicles.

He underwent surgery on August 30 and was advised three months of bed rest.

The mother lodged a complaint with the police on September 11, naming the boy who assaulted her son and other unnamed classmates who were involved. Police have registered an FIR under Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

She also accused the school management of delaying immediate medical attention and blamed the section in-charge for failing to prevent the assault. The section in-charge is also named in the FIR.