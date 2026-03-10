Hyderabad retired judge loses Rs 1.66 crore in digital arrest scam using ex-CBI officer’s name

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 73-year-old retired district judge from the Neredmet area of Hyderabad fell prey to a “digital arrest” scam after fraudsters impersonated senior law enforcement officials, including former CBI Additional Director Archana Ramasundaram. The victim was duped of Rs 1.66 crore after being threatened with criminal charges during a series of calls from people claiming to be officials from the Bengaluru police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his complaint submitted to the Cyber Crime Station (CCS) Malkajgiri, the victim stated that he received a call on February 23 from a man claiming to be a senior CBI officer named Deepak Kumar. The caller alleged that the retired judge was using two mobile numbers to make inappropriate calls to women and claimed that an FIR had been registered against him at Indra Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru. He added that the judge’s Aadhaar card had been misused to obtain another mobile number.

The accused and the victim were then joined by another person on the call who claimed to be Circle Inspector Gourav Saradhi. Adding to the earlier allegation, Gourav accused the complainant of being involved in a human trafficking case and claimed that a non-bailable warrant has been issued in his name by the Supreme Court.